National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 50,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,577,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $91.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

