National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,468 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $255,930,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,677 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,507,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,557 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,405 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,069 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM opened at $139.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $721.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $139.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

