Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ NSSC traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,414. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 190,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 43,431 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 328,253 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 341,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 173,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 48.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

