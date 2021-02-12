Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price target lifted by Lake Street Capital from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NSSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

NSSC opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,794,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 190,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 43,431 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 463,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after buying an additional 82,255 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 341,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 173,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 328,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

