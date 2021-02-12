Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Director Sells C$30,000.00 in Stock

Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Director Paul Frank Matysek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,654,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,927,498.

Paul Frank Matysek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nano One Materials alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, Paul Frank Matysek sold 10,000 shares of Nano One Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total value of C$62,500.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Paul Frank Matysek sold 5,000 shares of Nano One Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total value of C$30,100.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Paul Frank Matysek sold 5,000 shares of Nano One Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.35, for a total value of C$31,750.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Paul Frank Matysek sold 80,000 shares of Nano One Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$417,600.00.

CVE:NNO traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.88. The company had a trading volume of 341,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.57. Nano One Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.49. The firm has a market cap of C$508.64 million and a PE ratio of -117.96.

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production of high performance cathode materials used in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets. The company has a strategic agreement with Pulead Technology Industry Co, Ltd.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.