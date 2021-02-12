MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Update

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the January 14th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MV Oil Trust stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned 0.61% of MV Oil Trust worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MVO opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.39. MV Oil Trust has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $5.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

