MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $89,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,345 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in The Kroger by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,346 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Kroger by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,576,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Kroger by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in The Kroger by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,491,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,348,000 after purchasing an additional 874,515 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

