MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $26,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $1,318,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.33.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $408.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $409.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $376.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.38.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.