Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MWA. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $46,722.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,904 shares in the company, valued at $469,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $180,373.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,495.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $381,434. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 236.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

