Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.5% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Shares of MWA opened at $12.72 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $46,722.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $150,684.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $381,434 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

