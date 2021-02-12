MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $171.66

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $171.66 and last traded at $170.92, with a volume of 301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.60.

MSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti began coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 16,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $2,308,299.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $2,270,884.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,663,515.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,347 shares of company stock worth $9,264,987. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MSA Safety by 1.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in MSA Safety by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

