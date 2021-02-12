MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Barclays

MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) received a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close.

MOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €118.67 ($139.61).

Shares of ETR MOR opened at €96.66 ($113.72) on Wednesday. MorphoSys AG has a twelve month low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a twelve month high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €95.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €98.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 48.59.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

