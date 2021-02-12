Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.
Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $422.58 on Thursday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $259.50 and a 52-week high of $447.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $417.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.12.
Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile
Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.
Read More: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.