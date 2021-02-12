Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $422.58 on Thursday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $259.50 and a 52-week high of $447.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $417.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

