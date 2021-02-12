Morgan Stanley Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $329.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $302.00 to $329.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $218.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $285.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.62 and a 200 day moving average of $210.58. The stock has a market cap of $333.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $302.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

