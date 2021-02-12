Morgan Stanley Raises Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target to $45.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PACB. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

PACB opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -182.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 215,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $8,426,868.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,113,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,627,914.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,738,402 shares of company stock worth $50,756,951. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 256.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 100.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

