Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.4% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $19,754,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 182,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,226,566. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

