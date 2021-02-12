Morgan Stanley Increases Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $94.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RPD. TheStreet upgraded Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $121,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 28,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

