Morgan Stanley Boosts Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $17.50

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.81.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of GTES opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,482,000 after acquiring an additional 154,732 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 52,755 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.