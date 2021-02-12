MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the January 14th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MONOY shares. Citigroup raised shares of MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MonotaRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONOY opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.34, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.49. MonotaRO has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.

