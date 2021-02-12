Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sells 52,729 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 52,729 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $19,316,741.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,125,869 shares in the company, valued at $412,450,849.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Michael Hsing sold 14,899 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total value of $5,555,688.11.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total value of $16,448,715.36.

Shares of MPWR opened at $384.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.92, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 79.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

