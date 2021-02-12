Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $4.11 Million Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 277,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. 446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.15 million, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.36. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

