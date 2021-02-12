Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $7.60 Million in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 418,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,000. APi Group makes up 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of APi Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in APi Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in APi Group in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in APi Group in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

APG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded APi Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE:APG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,398. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.21 million. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

