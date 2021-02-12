Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $6.99 Million Position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 406,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,152 shares during the quarter. Forterra accounts for about 1.2% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Forterra were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Forterra by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Forterra by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Forterra during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Forterra by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Forterra by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 245,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 91,294 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRTA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.86. 2,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,946. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Forterra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $21.87.

Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

