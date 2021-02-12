Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

NYSE TAP traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.09. 163,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

