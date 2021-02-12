Molina Healthcare Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 2,128 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,465% compared to the average daily volume of 136 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,489,000 after acquiring an additional 131,558 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,925,000 after buying an additional 236,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 402,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,593,000 after buying an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

MOH traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.48. 24,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.11. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $246.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

