Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report $5.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.42 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $4.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.24 billion to $19.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.98 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOH. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.07.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $216.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $246.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

