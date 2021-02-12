Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Shares Up 6% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $178.19 and last traded at $169.28. Approximately 1,303,007 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 503,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.71.

The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.43.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,900.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $266,240.00. Insiders sold 11,260 shares of company stock worth $1,439,868 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.29 and a 200-day moving average of $116.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

