Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) alerts:

Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.84. 514,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,245. The company has a market capitalization of C$476.97 million and a P/E ratio of -19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,881.96, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 8.37. Mogo Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.79 and a 12-month high of C$15.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.42.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.