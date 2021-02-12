Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Moelis & Company has decreased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of MC opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.90. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.37.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.