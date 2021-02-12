Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MC opened at $53.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $56.37.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.