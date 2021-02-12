Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Colliers Securities currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.44 million, a PE ratio of -124.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $827,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

