Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Earnings Results

Model N (NYSE:MODN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Model N has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24.

In related news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $115,526.37. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $139,769.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,192.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,370 shares of company stock worth $1,429,779. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MODN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

