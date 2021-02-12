Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Earnings Results

Model N (NYSE:MODN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.
Shares of Model N stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Model N has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24.
In related news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $115,526.37. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $139,769.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,192.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,370 shares of company stock worth $1,429,779. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Model N Company Profile
Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.