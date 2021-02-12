Mizuho Increases LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Price Target to $38.00

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LTC. TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded LTC Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC stock opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 298.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 110.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 72,790 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.