Mizuho Boosts PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $15.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PG&E has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

PCG stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the third quarter worth $49,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 816.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

