Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Down 86.4% in January

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the January 14th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MIELY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.43. The company had a trading volume of 23,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,278. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $33.90.
About Mitsubishi Electric
