Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Down 86.4% in January

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the January 14th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MIELY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.43. The company had a trading volume of 23,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,278. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

