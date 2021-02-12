Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 769,400 shares, a growth of 6,365.5% from the January 14th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 349.7 days.

MITFF stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MITFF shares. Peel Hunt upgraded Mitie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.