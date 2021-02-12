Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $709.03 million, a P/E ratio of 92.28 and a beta of 0.32. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $19.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,982 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $36,738.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,276.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 24,928 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $299,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,412,297 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

