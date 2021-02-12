Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $200.34

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $200.34 and traded as high as $351.50. Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at $336.00, with a volume of 787,441 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 278.57 ($3.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 270.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 200.34.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

