Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.50 Million

Analysts expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to post sales of $168.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year sales of $909.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $903.00 million to $916.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $986.78 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.00 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mission Produce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,804,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

AVO stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,310. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $21.35.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

