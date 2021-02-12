Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $10,893.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $19.20 or 0.00041215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00056346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.04 or 0.00279170 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00100777 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00077452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00090256 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,472.93 or 1.01918226 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 353,793 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

