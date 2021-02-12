Minereum Hits Market Cap of $4.50 Million (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, Minereum has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minereum has a market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $184,545.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00057053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $521.31 or 0.01079503 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00056182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.00 or 0.05377749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00026560 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00018957 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00035338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,365,816 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

Minereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.