Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Update

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the January 14th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MAIFF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 385,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,229. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. Minera Alamos has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.62.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.