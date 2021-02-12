Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Update

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the January 14th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MAIFF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 385,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,229. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. Minera Alamos has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.62.
About Minera Alamos
