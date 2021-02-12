Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.63), Fidelity Earnings reports. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%.

TIGO stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,071. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 0.98. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SEB Equities assumed coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

