Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Shares Gap Up to $40.00

Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.00, but opened at $41.50. Midatech Pharma shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 105,925 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.61. The company has a market cap of £23.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15.

Midatech Pharma Company Profile (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTD201, a long acting dose of Octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; and MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

