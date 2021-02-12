Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 7th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $137.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.48. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,161,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

