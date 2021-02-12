Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,564 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 30.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 309,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 71,441 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 52.3% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $430,000. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 98,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.63.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.99 and a 200-day moving average of $216.02. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $245.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

