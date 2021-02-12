Michael Hawker Purchases 4,558 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC) Stock

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC) insider Michael Hawker purchased 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$21.83 ($15.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,501.14 ($71,072.24).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$15.31.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.