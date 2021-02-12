Michael Hannington Acquires 2,250,000 Shares of Redbank Copper Limited (RCP.AX) (ASX:RCP) Stock

Redbank Copper Limited (RCP.AX) (ASX:RCP) insider Michael Hannington purchased 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$175,500.00 ($125,357.14).

Redbank Copper Limited (RCP.AX) Company Profile

Redbank Copper Limited engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of copper resources in Australia. It focuses on the development of the Redbank copper project located in the northeast of the Northern Territory in Australia; and the Millers Creek Project situated in the Gawler Craton of South Australia.

