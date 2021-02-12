Michael Haack Sells 6,731 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $801,460.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,908,917.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Haack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of Eagle Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $722,842.09.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Michael Haack sold 9,230 shares of Eagle Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $941,460.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00.

EXP stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.88. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

