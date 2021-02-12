Michael A. Desjardin Sells 10,786 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.53. 1,300,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,245. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $91.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average is $74.51.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

